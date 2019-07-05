The Rotorua Daily Post's very own Zizi Sparks is dancing in this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice alongside her dance partner Thomas Falconer. With five weeks to go until Rotorua's dancing highlight of the year, the pair sit down with reporter Leah Tebbutt to talk everything from motivation to Backstreet Boys.

"I just want to make my grandpa proud."

This is how Thomas Falconer feels ahead of his big night on stage for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

However, his grandpa won't be in the audience to see him shine but Falconer does believe he will be watching down from heaven.

