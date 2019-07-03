Christchurch's new stadium is expected to cost more than $500 million. Okay, we all like a new stadium for sporting activities- many would also like a roof over their heads and a place to call "home".

I believe that one of the biggest problems in New Zealand is that we - or some of us -have lost the plot.

Maybe we should get our priorities right before we have such grandiose schemes. This is our money we are talking about, no one else, we, the taxpayers.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Gun buyback

Labour wants to buy back your gun.

Who did you buy it off in the first place? Not the Labour Party, I'd hazard a guess.

It appears, in my view, that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thinks every object in New Zealand belongs to the Government, irrespective of who is in possession.

This scenario is called socialism, Jacinda's slogan "we can do this" starts to sound a little ominous in that context.

Perhaps she'll re-brand with "We can take this"?

Soon we'll see meat processing works being "bought-back" by the Green-led coalition, herds of beef cattle being "re-assigned" to caring greenie landowners.

GJ Philip

Rotorua



Kauri log

"Kauri log excited scientists" (News, July 2) was a very interesting read, but two things puzzled me.

Firstly radiometric analysis (presumable C14 dating) revealed the tree stood between 41,000 and 42,500 years ago but then later in the article it says "Hogg's team will measure the atmospheric carbon levels ... to establish how radiocarbon has changed during its life span."

I don't see how C14 analysis of the wood today can be used to show how long ago the tree stood when the atmospheric levels of C14 had not been determined in advance.

Secondly, how come the tree trunk was buried "8m below ground level" and had not decayed away before it was fully covered by the slowly decumulating sediments usually assumed by uniformitarian geologists? Does it seem its burial was the result of some catastrophic event - further evidence of the Noahic flood?

David Preest



Rotorua

