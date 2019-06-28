For many, missing out on a Summer Olympics would be devastating but for Sean Colgan the atrocities of the Afghanistan war put rowing in perspective with the game of life.


United States-born Colgan, of Hawke's Bay, adheres to his father's edict of religion, family and work taking priority over rowing to lend credence to the decision of the then president, Jimmy Carter, in calling for a boycott of the games in 1980.

Sean Colgan harbours a few regrets in life but missing out as a United States rowing representative to the Moscow Olympics in 1980 isn't one of

Related articles: