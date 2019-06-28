• For many, missing out on a Summer Olympics would be devastating but for Sean Colgan the atrocities of the Afghanistan war put rowing in perspective with the game of life.



• United States-born Colgan, of Hawke's Bay, adheres to his father's edict of religion, family and work taking priority over rowing to lend credence to the decision of the then president, Jimmy Carter, in calling for a boycott of the games in 1980.

Sean Colgan harbours a few regrets in life but missing out as a United States rowing representative to the Moscow Olympics in 1980 isn't one of them.

"Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives so for us and me missing a race is infinitesimal in terms of our loss as opposed to losing children and family," says Colgan, an American entrepreneur who now lives in Hawke's Bay after rowing for the United States as a member of the eight crew.

The 64-year-old from north of Eskview, on the outskirts of Napier, didn't compete at the first and only summer games staged in an Eastern European country because then president Jimmy Carter had persuaded 66 other nations to boycott the event because of the Soviet-Afghan war. The former Soviet Union responded with a tit-for-tat to spurn the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

"It was just a race and Jimmy Carter's response was to boycott the games because of the invasion of Afghanistan but 40 years later people are still fighting in Afghanistan," says Colgan, who spent 10 years in the American squad, going on to claim silver and bronze medals during three world cups, including at the Henley Royal Regatta in England, touted to be the best-known event in the code in the world.

Under the tutelage of coach Harry L Parker, he had raced in almost every category of competition, from 1972 to 1984, on the way to his induction into the US Rowing Hall of Fame.

"I was the only member of my crew who actually worked fulltime," says the man who helps mentor youngsters at the Hawke's Bay Rowing Club in Clive.

Colgan was the youngest of the US crew when he won some of his medals, prompting him to retire competitively in 1980. He had eventually taken time off work to return as a sculler while spending half his time in the Middle East.

"I was running up and down stairway elevators for exercise because you can't leave seven people on the dock so I became a single sculler."

The son of second generation Irish immigrants, Colgan was named in the US heavyweight eight crew to the Moscow Games.

"You only get one shot because you graduate from university. You train for a couple of years and then you go on the working horse so sometimes you can fit them in and other times you can't," he says.

The Olympics was only a small part of his career although he's mindful post-2000 the games have mutated into something akin to a religion.

"But it's just a sporting event. As my father explained — there's religion, family, work and then there's rowing so now, I think, most of the world is reversed.

"New Zealand is rugby, just rugby and then you work a little bit and then there's rugby so, I think, the world is tilted in its values where sport becomes more important than your real existence."

Selfishness is a trait of becoming sports people in a philosophical sense although, he feels, some also do in the physical aspect, too.

Working with the US military, Colgan says a lot of people have lost limbs and lives because of Afghanistan. He was drafted during the war but his birth country didn't need him because he had missed the first 20 pick in the lottery system.

"Because I was actively rowing you could never get six months off to do basic training so they just let it lie."

Colgan presides as chairman of global company International Materials Inc whose headquarters is based in Florida and which he started 33 years ago. The $1 billion company, he says, supplies raw materials to cement companies to make wall boards in more than 45 countries.

Championing a commitment to the environment, he sold three years ago another company he had established to convert acid rain into usable products in an operation that recycled four million tonnes a year.

He and wife Bibi Colgan, who hails from Spain, have five children with the youngest, Daniel, attending Lindisfarne College in Hastings as a weekly boarder.

The Colgans had settled in the Bay two years ago on a livestock farming property.

While he regrets not doing many things, he feels he's packed three people in his robust life in trying to be an elite athlete from a large family who went on to become an industrialist/businessman.

But that doesn't stop him from investing in philanthropic courses globally.

"So we usually donate two weeks a year to assist with resiliency training with the US armed forces in remote areas of the world," he says of a mission where he invites other Olympians to join him to work with some as young as 19 "in some strange places".

"They have trouble with alcohol abuse, domestic violence, frustrations with the job — we council them to show them all our frustrations in life and how to overcome them."

Sean Colgan is already planning a 40th anniversary for his former champion US eight crew during the Henley Royal Regatta in England in July next year. Photo/supplied

He set up the Colgan Foundation 25 years ago to grant scholarships to "inner-city tough schools, not just to rowing".

"At the foundation we're the second or third largest supporter of the New Zealand rowing team," he says, revealing it also supports the Australian rowing teams and clubs as well as those in England.

Colgan believes there are obscene amounts of money chucked into sport, something rowing doesn't benefit from that much.

"I probably spend half a million dollars in rowing in terms of donations so my wife would probably kill me if she knew that."

His father, the late Charles Colgan, a rower who also mentored him among countless others, was a high school teacher in Philadelphia who went on to shoulder the responsibility of de-segregating schools.

"My father was a 10-time national and Canadian champion and an amateur coach," he says, having flirted with other codes but finding traction with rowing as a coxswain at 12, when the Olympics trials was held in 1968, before growing out of that position in two years.

He had died young and two of Colgan's brothers had ended up living in an orphanage.

His mother, the late Mary Colgan, who worked in the insurance industry, was the "smartest" person in their family who had encouraged and inspired them towards academic pursuits.

"Kevin and mum were studying at St Joseph's University at the same time," he says of his older brother.

The camaraderie and striving to be the best at what one does are what drew him to rowing.

"It's the ultimate team sport," he says. "There are no substitutions, no timeouts [so] you have to work in a closely knit group where you encourage the slowest people to get faster because you're only as fast as your slowest crew member."

Colgan says some of his friends have Olympic medals while he has a congressional gold medal — the highest civilian award in the US, first given to former president George Washington in 1776.

His former Olympic eight crew used to race every year at the largest race in the world in Boston, the 5km Head of the Charles Regatta first run in 1965, until they stopped two years ago when he moved here.

"We're the only crew that raced it for 39 years straight in the same line up and the same squad," he says. "Well, it was an age thing because some people were complaining about training that hard so it hurts and some of the guys say, 'I don't want to do this anymore'."

However, plans are under way for a 40th anniversary next year for the Henley regatta in July.

"We've just booked hotel and I've arranged with the [club] if we can have a slow row by at lunch break as a celebration."

Extracting the most out of life was an early ambition for him.

"My goal at university was to fully depreciate myself at 28," says the Pennsylvania University graduate (the oldest in the US) of international economics with honours.

That was tantamount to working 20 hours a day, including working for his meals at varsity and was almost at the top of his class in Ivy League.

While growing up listening to Irish grandparents' stories about farming, he chose business and rowing.

"My father was the first one in the entire family of five kids to get a college degree so as an immigrant you always want to better yourself."

While his father was big in politics he despises it.

Colgan emphasises shifting here has nothing to do with falling out of love with America or because Donald Trump was elected president.

"We love Trump because I'm a conservative and I believe in hard working family values and I'm an immigrant so I have nothing against them so we're just hard working people'," he says.

With Bibi from Barcelona who worked in England as a surgeon and he in the US they were looking for change and found it here.

"I've been coming to New Zealand for 40 years and my wife for 20," he says, having rowed for the US for the first time at Lake Karapiro in 1978 before returning to the country for hunting and fishing.

One of his best mates is former New Zealand rowing Olympian Simon Dickey.

Sean Colgan (right) as a member of the US coxed pair crew during the world championship at Lake Karapiro, New Zealand, in 1978. Note the handlebar moustache. Photo/supplied

In 2012 Colgan coached the El Salvador team at the Olympics after mentoring the US team the year before.

"The US organisation wouldn't give me any credentials because they didn't like my constant criticism of them."

Consequently an old friend got him credentials from El Salvador so Colgan could live with students and trained them in the US.

"My boat was the only that won a medal for the US that year in 2011 in the North and South American Championships."

In El Salvador he is involved with the largest privately owned national governing body where they try to rescue up to 6000 youngsters from the gangs.

"We keep them in soccer, rugby and rowing so when they come from school we feed them first, get them out for training and then they do homework until their parents come to get them so it's a big organisation.

"I have no desire to have teenage children set the agenda in my life, to value my self worth based on winnings," he says of coaching. "But I love athletes so I coach kids at the Hawke's Bay club."

Persistence and dedication are the ingredients of resilient rowing specimen.

"Most rowers aren't the best athletes but they are the most persistent," he says. "If you look at Olympic teams it isn't the most talented who are in there but the most dedicated and the hardest working."

Colgan says in the States coaching rowing is free. His proteges include twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who are internet entrepreneurs, and the 2008 Beijing Olympic men's pair rowers. He mentored them in 2010-11.

Rowing, he believes, is a great metaphor for life, demanding collectiveness, dedication and showing up to work every morning with a smile.

"Because 90 per cent of success in life is showing up on time with a smile," says the bloke who has sported a trademark handlebar moustache since he was 19 although it has waxed and waned in size.

In a sport where athletes put in about 6000 hours to train for six minutes of racing, Colgan believes it teaches life lessons.

"In today's society we have I want it now so I'll just get it in credit don't make very good employees."

Hard workers, he says, comprehend the need to toil as unit daily to eke out a bonus "on a longer horizon" so employing most of his US employees are, not surprisingly, rowers.

A small Clive River is choked with weeds and he has to check his tide report but athletes here are as good as any.

"Without insulting the rest of the countries, Hawke's Bay is great with its great weather and great people," he says. "Anywhere you travel in the world you always want to live where they grow fruit because you tend to have warm days, cool nights and it never snows."