Rebuilding after the earthquake of 1931 introduced colour into Napier and Hastings' CBDs.

After the destructive 7.8 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake wrecked the building landscape of Napier and Hastings central business districts, planning started as to what buildings would replace them.

A must was well-built, reinforced buildings.

The prevailing style of building decoration at that time is now known as Art Deco – but there was also Spanish Mission, Prairie and Stripped Classical styles.

These buildings' decorative features could safety be created on the building without fear of them dislodging like they did during the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

