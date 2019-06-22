Slade King and Frances Tague are used to dancing around the sports field and not in front of others, but that is not holding them back for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. It won't be long until they show off their jazz hands but this week they kick back with reporter Leah Tebbutt to discuss the journey so far and how they will find it hard when it's all over.

Slade King's job title does not scream dancer.

He is a strength and conditioning coach for Bay of Plenty Rugby.

But on August 10, he will be dressed in his best and stepping out on the dance floor with his dance partner Frances Tague.

Although it is not the first time he has shown off his sleek moves, admiting that on his wedding day he was no stranger to busting out a move.

But in all seriousness, his face splashed over the billboard on Lake Rd was what really made King say yes.

"This could be my chance to make it big time since I couldn't do it on the field."

The dancing world is relatively new territory for King but thankfully his experience in the boxing ring has helped along the way.

"Because you have to stay on your toes.

"It is a challenge, it is totally foreign for me and my body and my brain."

The challenge was all part of the allure for King though.

"I think something that gets your nerves fizzing must be good for your mind, body and soul.

"And hospice do such great things, even to the point that Lauren (wife) has put her name forward as a volunteer.

"She was learning about it through this and said, 'man I have got to be a part of it somehow'."

When paired together, King and Tague had only a few mutual friends on Facebook but it could be easy to assume they had been friends for years.

Frances Tague and Slade King are competing in the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

The couple find it easy to poke fun at each other and agree the best part of the experience is the fact no feet have been stepped on - yet.

Tague grew up in the United Kingdom but after the mountain biking drew her in, she's been settled in Rotorua for 14 years.

But being a physiotherapist, Tague also finds herself in a completely new world.

"My husband was asked last year, but he couldn't say yes because we were out of the country.

"And this year he said he was too busy but 'my wife is really keen'."

Tague thinks her husband palmed the opportunity off to her, but now with seven weeks to go, she wouldn't have it any other way.

She has earned herself the title of 'dance nerd' with the other couples and Slade's phone is no stranger to a notification or two from Tague.

"I'm watching videos on our dance style all the time and sending links to Slade. I love it."

Although she can't share details of the dance routine, she said blowing up Kings' phone was warranted.

"It is a really complicated routine and our tutors keep saying that.

"I'm not sure if they are just saying that to make us feel better or worse."

Tickets

Limited tickets are available from Ticketmaster.