In this modern world, our armpits are spoiled for choice.


All I wanted was deodorant. I'm not too demanding so there were very few criteria to meet: definitely not aerosol; glass rather than plastic (unlikely, I knew); definitely not "lite".

The "flavours" available defied belief. I won't leave you in suspense; I will tell you first what I chose then share some of the other options with you. You might rejoice in the fact that you live in such a deodorant-rich period of history.

I chose Africa. It was a roll-on and, sigh, it came in a plastic dispenser.

Wyn Drabble
