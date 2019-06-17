note>Pacifica_Restaurant_fire_2.JPG

A suspicious fire that damaged the back of an award-winning Napier restaurant could have been "a lot worse" if it hadn't been for the efforts of locals and firefighters.

Emergency services were called to Pacifica Restaurant, on Marine Parade just after 7.30am yesterday.

Napier Fire Station senior station officer, Mark McGill said three appliances were called, but one was sent away as they were able to extinguish the fire, which was in a bin, in minutes.

Damage was contained to the back of the building. Photo / Warren Buckland.
The building is a bungalow, believed to have been built between 1919-1930.

McGill said damage to the building was limited.

