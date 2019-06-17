note>Pacifica_Restaurant_fire_2.JPG

A suspicious fire that damaged the back of an award-winning Napier restaurant could have been "a lot worse" if it hadn't been for the efforts of locals and firefighters.

Emergency services were called to Pacifica Restaurant, on Marine Parade just after 7.30am yesterday.

Napier Fire Station senior station officer, Mark McGill said three appliances were called, but one was sent away as they were able to extinguish the fire, which was in a bin, in minutes.

Damage was contained to the back of the building. Photo / Warren Buckland.

The building is a bungalow, believed to have been built between 1919-1930.

McGill said damage to the building was limited.

"There was damage to the back fence, and an awning going over the open area at the back was damaged but they were very lucky.

"If it had been at a different time, with not so many people around, it could have been a lot worse I'd say."

Six Sisters Coffee House owner, Jan Pavlicek said putting out the fire was a "community effort" by their staff, a customer and delivery man before the fire brigade came.

"One of our staff was walking to work and saw it, and she came in and told us, and called the fire brigade, while one of our customers grabbed the end of the hose and watered it down from one side," Pavlicek said.

The restaurant's courtyard is about 5m from the coffee house, separated by a service lane, Pavlicek said.

He said the bins, which contained cardboard and plastic created "pretty high flames".

He believes the building will remain open.

"Luckily there was not much further damage because it's all close to each other here so it could have been a big mess."

McGill said "every little bit helps", but he does not "suggest people try and put out fires of any size".

Police and Fire investigators were at the restaurant scene yesterday morning, but the cause of the fire was not yet known, McGill said.

The Marine Parade restaurant, owned and run by chef Jeremy Rameka, is one of the Bay's most acclaimed eateries.

In 2017 it was named New Zealand's Restaurant of the Year in the Cuisine Good Food Awards.

Rameka could not be reached for comment.