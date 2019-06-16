Who would have thought that so many different groups of public sector workers would have discovered at roughly the same time that they have been underpaid and under-resourced, and for such a long time?

No one doubts that teachers of different kinds and at different levels, and health care professionals across the sector, as well as a range of other public servants, have all been under-valued over a long period.

But what is surprising is that they stayed silent about their plight for so long.

Being underpaid - that is, being paid less than one is worth - does not,

