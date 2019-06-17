Dawn Picken's article (Opinion, June 8) saying that physical discipline just doesn't work is so unbelievably wrong.

That is from my experience after being whacked by loving parents, strapped in primary school and caned at college.

Dawn quoting a US health study 2016 and NZ's Social Development Ministry giving the results of their studies, highlights one of the major problems in our world.

First, many studies start from the wrong base and therefore the conclusions are invalid. Second, Government head office people and academics need to produce endless reports and studies to keep their jobs.

