Tonight I am sitting here with another woman's child asleep in the bedroom next to mine. I've been deemed worthy by the state to be entrusted with this child's wellbeing, with their care, with their life. I have been deemed worthy because I tick all the boxes – my home is big enough, clean enough. I say the right things. I look the part.

And so I get to tuck her baby in, and she does not.

I have been watching the Newsroom story in Hawke's Bay unfold for the past few weeks involving a young Māori mother who resisted

