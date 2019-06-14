The Adventurer II riverboat has been sold for use in a new venture - and a former co-owner who put the company into liquidation thinks he will get "bugger all" from the sale.

Aground on the mud at low tide, the boat was bought yesterday by Hayden Potaka, who plans to repair it and use it as a base to provide tourists with "high end Māori-infused kai".

The Adventurer was built by Robert "Baldy" Baldwin and others, and owned by Baldwin, Joseph Ebben and Terrence "Bob" Harris under the Baldwin Adventure Tours company.

Since 2009 Harris has contributed more than

