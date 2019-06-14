On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Potaka wouldn't say how much he paid, just that the price was okay.
Harris will be surprised if it fetched $50,000.
Potaka works for Manawatū economic development agency CEDA, as a business adviser.
He owns Unique Whanganui Experience, which has provided weekend tourists with food cooked by celebrity chefs at Puraroto Camp Ground, 5km upriver from Pipiriki, for the past two seasons.
He plans to get the Adventurer II hauled ashore during the next month, and to take it to Whanganui's port to be surveyed and repaired.
The work may be expensive and need volunteers, he said. He wants to change the boat's facade and colour scheme and use it to provide a "missing piece" to Whanganui tourism - the Māori perspective.
The revamped Adventurer II could be moored, with groups of 10 to 15 getting on board for a dinner. Or it could move from place to place, with the food based on what was available there.
Potaka's brother is a chef, and he's a food enthusiast.
"I have always thought about having Māori food on the Whanganui River, but also having the Māori story in behind it."
The Adventurer II has made two trips to Taumarunui, and in the winter when the river is high that could be repeated - but not commercially.
"I'm hoping that our people on the river will be able to partake in that as well. Even though we come down on canoes and jetboats, a slower, more intimate journey on a paddleboat would be great," Potaka said.