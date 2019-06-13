When Sam Cane first broke his neck during a test in South Africa last October, there were fears over whether he would ever play rugby again. The 27-year-old was operated on in Pretoria, with two vertebrae being fused together and wrapped in metal. Specialists reported there was no nerve damage. He was in a neck brace for six weeks and the race against time to find his form and fitness for this year's World Cup was on. Now, more than seven months later, he is back playing and captaining the Chiefs. Sports reporter David Beck spoke to him about his

Related articles: