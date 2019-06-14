A former Levin homestead relocated to Ōtaki in 2005 or 2006 is no longer considered to be of heritage value and Heritage New Zealand wants it removed from its books. Horowhenua Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen finds out why.

It was once the home of the first Horowhenua College headmaster, but its first occupant was the one who built it.

The house at what was then 66-68 Weraroa Rd, Levin, was built in 1908 by George Kenmer Douglas, a local builder and borough councillor. It was his first home and is believed to have been a wedding gift to his wife.