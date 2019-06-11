BAY NEWS BITES

Get ready for a mountain of Matariki magic – there are plenty of events celebrating the Māori New Year in the Far North in the coming weeks.

Kaikohe artist and gallery owner Sasha Wilson is among those getting ready to shine a little light on winter, with free workshops creating light sculptures with upcycled household objects.

The workshops at Te Pu o Te Wheke on June 14, 15 and 16 from 10am to 2pm, are a chance for everyone to get involved, she said.

They lead up to the main Matariki event; an art trail through town on June 21

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

More Matariki

Enchanting evening

Art exhibition

More art news

U3A celebration

Winter concert

Winter warmer