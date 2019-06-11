Julie Chapman founded KidsCan 14 years ago. She says "things are pretty grim for families" the charity works with - now more than ever. There has been "no let up" in need between Rotorua, Taupō, and Tokoroa. KidsCan's figures, out this week, show six additional schools in the area have applied for support since October last year. In Chapman's words: "We need to help." Schools such as Rotorua Primary School had already been making moves to address child poverty before applying to KidsCan. In principal Fred Whata's view, the problem is obvious.

Roughly 280 children are arriving at school each

