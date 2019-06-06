Sometimes, at this time of the year, the universe and all its awhi angels seem to have knocked off early and headed home - far away from the front line, where the homeless need to know there is hope somewhere over the hopeless rainbow.

With winter fast approaching and cold nights lingering longer, the prospect of finding somewhere dry and warm with a bed to gratefully sleep in is a reality many of us would struggle to even begin to understand.

We are in peak season right now, when panic is written across the faces of many who show up

Related articles: