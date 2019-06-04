On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A council spokeswoman said it would be keeping an eye on the area to try to prevent any further damaging activity.
When the Bay of Plenty Times went down to see the devastation first-hand, about 10 to 15 pūkeko were spotted in the area.
According to the New Zealand Birds Online website, pūkeko are considered an agricultural or garden pest, because they pull up and eat planted crops. They have a taste for stems, shoots, roots and leaves.
The bird is well-known for being destructive and pulling out vegetables or plants by their stems to eat roots from the bottom.
Dallas said his main concern was the waste of ratepayer money to put in plants and maintain them when they did not stand much of a chance against the pūkeko population.
A council spokeswoman confirmed the cost for the first three sets of planting was $1.2 million.
She said as part of the council's agreement with its contractor, the contractor is responsible for supplying, planting and maintaining the plants for the first two years at a fixed cost.
"This includes replanting, therefore, there is no additional cost to ratepayers for any additional work or plants that may be required."
Oriental Parade resident Paul Clifford, who lives in front of the wetlands, said he thought the plantings were a "waste of money" and he did not believe the council could adequately maintain them.
He said he had also seen pūkeko eating away at the plants and that it was "fair game to them if the food source is there".
The ratepayer money could definitely be put to better use, Clifford said.
The plants were there to improve the water quality, filtering pollutants from runoff water that might otherwise need chemical treatment, said the council spokeswoman.
Another nearby resident, Mike Summers, said the planting was a "fantastic idea" and would help absorb water in flood conditions and stop runoff like a "natural filter".
He said it was a great catchment area and habitat for natural wildlife. Nonetheless, he thought it was quite funny that the pūkeko were munching away at the plant roots.
As he walked the track, Summers could be seen putting a few of the plants back himself with his foot.
The council spokeswoman said the biggest risk to the plants at this stage was interference by people.
Planting in the area has been going on since April.