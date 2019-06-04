Some Pāpāmoa residents have been tirelessly battling the council's wetlands creation and it appears the local pūkeko have joined the fight.

More than 100 plantings bordering the swampland off Oriental Parade in Pāpāmoa have been ripped out by local pūkeko.

The shrubbery was planted as a part of the Tauranga City Council's Wairakei Landscape Plan, which would see 51 sediment-retention wetlands created along the Wairakei stream and stormwater reserve.

The total budget allocated to the plan was $5.3 million, with more than a million dollars going towards the shrub planting.

The plan had seen heavy opposition from a large number

