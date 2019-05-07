It could be said that Whanganui teenager Jaime Mayberry has her head in the clouds but her feet remain firmly on solid ground.

The 15-year-old recently signed a contract with the Auckland-based model and talent management company Red 11 after testing the waters with Embrace Model Management in Whanganui.

Red 11 has an international reputation with model Kylie Bax and Game of Thrones actor Joe Naufahu on their books and Mayberry said it is "thrilling" to be accepted to join such talent.

"I'll be eligible for overseas work when I turn 16 at the end of this month but I know I need to let things develop slowly," she says.

There is a lot going on in her life - she is a Whanganui representative netball player and studies at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) on Thursdays as well as pursuing her regular studies.

In February this year, the Whanganui Collegiate student stepped up to the role of youth ambassador at the NZ Masters Games in Whanganui.

"I've always been interested in modelling and I will be taking all the opportunities I can get to travel to Auckland for courses during the school holidays."

Jo Mickelborough of Red 11 said Mayberry has been selected because of her self-motivation and passion.

Games youth ambassador Jaime Mayberry, from Whanganui Collegiate, with the Games flame. Opening of the 30th Masters Games. 1 February 2019 Whanganui Chronicle Photograph by Stuart Munro.

"She has an awareness of the professional requirements and her dedication to sport shows that she has the right kind of drive and commitment.

"We'll look after her as one of our emerging models and school is super important so we will be making sure she remains committed to her studies."

Mickelborough said it is fantastic that Carla Jane Smith has established Embrace Model Management.

"She is discovering some wonderful young talent in Whanganui and I really enjoyed being part of the workshop there in March."

Smith arranged for Mickelborough and Whanganui's Project Runway NZ finalist Kerry Trent Ranginui to coach a one-day workshop held at the pilot academy.

"It was a fantastic turnout and I was bombarded with thank-yous from all who attended," she said.

Smith says Embrace Model Management aims to assist Whanganui youth to grow their confidence and self-esteem and that has certainly worked for Mayberry.

The young achiever also credits her mother, Sacha Ravn, for inspiring her.

"She's such a good mum and supports me in everything I do."