Kiwibank/Postshop Havelock North fanchisee Jeff Whittaker, open for business.

Kiwibank has confirmed it is not shutting any Hawke's Bay branches, as it looks to change its longstanding corporate site-sharing deal with NZ Post.

However, news of the closure of some North Island Kiwibank branches this week triggered a minor panic amongst Havelock North customers.

Franchisee Jeff Whitaker has had to reassure Kiwibank and NZ Post customers there will be no change to either service in Havelock North.

"There was a very confusing statement put out on radio and TV that sort of indicated that both PostShops and Kiwibank were closing. People on our counter have been coming in to ask if they need to close their Kiwibank accounts and how long are we going to be here.

"We've been a franchise PostShop for 24 years and we intend to be here for another 24 years and we will be offering exactly the same services as we do now, as bank and PostShop.

"In fact, we were the first franchise in New Zealand when they franchised the Havelock North PostShop. In essence, we've been in business since 1912. There certainly is no panic."

A Kiwibank spokeswoman also confirmed there would be no change to the services offered from the Havelock North location.

"Currently, Kiwibank services are provided to the Havelock North community through Whittakers Pharmacy. There are no changes to the services offered from this location."

She confirmed the bank would also remain at its existing Central Hawke's Bay location in Waipukurau.

"New Zealand Post and Kiwibank are both working through our long-term strategies for our physical locations around New Zealand. New Zealand Post is looking for local businesses to help deliver postal and bill payment services currently available in Waipukurau.

"With New Zealand Post withdrawing from this co-located site, Kiwibank intends to continue as a standalone branch.

"At this stage it is our intention that the Waipukurau branch remain in its current location.

"It's difficult to put a timeframe on when changes will take place. In some areas it has taken New Zealand Post a few months to find a partner in other areas it has taken a year.

"There will be no change to the current situation until New Zealand Post finds a host business."