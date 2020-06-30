

The Government is set to spend $20 million to build an inland port at Whakatu.

On Wednesday Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones outlined a new $3 billion infrastructure fund in the Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

It will be allocated across regions, following extensive engagement with local councils and businesses.

The ministers also announced a range of projects that are receiving funding to highlight the broad range of infrastructure being invested in across our communities.

The Whakatu Inland Port project will involve the construction of a 12ha offsite port between Napier and Hastings, with direct rail and road connections to Napier Port.

This will provide for the growth of the port, in the face of limited space at the port itself, and relieve the pressure on its facilities from Hawke's Bay's growing primary sector exports, including horticulture and forestry.

The Crown support via the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, for the Whakatu Inland Port, will bring the development forward by five years.

Stage one of the project will now be able to start immediately with clearing of the 12ha site at Whakatu and will provide the equivalent of 46.5 jobs over the two-year development, and 28 permanent jobs once completed.

The project will also contribute towards improved supply chain efficiencies in the region and the wider lower North Island, environmental benefits through greater use of rail, and enablement of wider growth through connections to other freight infrastructure.