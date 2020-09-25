The Northern Advocate and NZME Northland digital and radio platforms, are giving you, the voters, a chance to hear why the candidates standing deserve your vote on October 17.

Northern Advocate reporter Imran Ali and The Hits Northland day announcer Charmaine Soljak have interviewed candidates from the three Northland electorates – Whangārei, Northland and Te Tai Tokerau.

We caught them on video, too, so head to thenorthernadvocate.co.nz and thehits.co.nz to read about the candidates, listen and watch what they have to say.

The Hits Northland, The Northern Advocate, and the Northland Age will introduce you to the candidates, so you can read, watch and hear about what they've got to say, and be well informed before you cast your vote.

Advertisement

Today we look at the last four candidates in the Northland electorate. Next week we will feature candidates in the Whangārei and Te Tai Tokerau electorates.

Here is what we asked them:

What is the biggest single issue facing your electorate and how would you deal with it?

What should be done to help the country recover in a post-Covid world?

Do you support moving the Port of Auckland's work to Northport at Marsden Pt and why/why not?

Do you support three district councils and one regional council for Northland or do you think they should be amalgamated?

Who has had the greatest influence on your life and why?

What needs to be done to address the chronic affordable housing shortage and inequality within Northland?

Advertisement

What is your position on allowing or prohibiting the release of genetically modified organisms and their products into New Zealand's environment?

What needs to be done to overcome NZ's methamphetamine scourge?

Support for small businesses and access to water are the most pressing issues for the New Zealand Outdoors Party Northland candidate and Far North entrepreneur Michele Mitcalfe.

"It wasn't necessary to put our country in this position. I feel really strongly about that. I actually closed my business during lockdown," she said, referring to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Waipapakauri woman operated a retail outlet and said a lack of support for small businesses was killing rural towns as few locals were financially able to help them.

Mitcalfe said water consents given to big corporates for the huge amount of avocados planted in the Far North could not be sustained as it took water from the community.

Advertisement

To hear the Hits host Charmaine Soljak's interview click here

"And I know there's water issues happening everywhere and the fluoridation of our water is a big thing too which I don't believe is a healthy thing for any of us.

"It's really important that I help people who have environmental problems and issues with their water, with their air, with land in Northland as much as I can, and access resource and knowledge from those that know more about whatever their situation may be."

READ MORE:

• No exemption for natural products

• A new twist on an old conspiracy theory

• People have the power to stop 5G

Mitcalfe questioned the logic behind shifting the Ports of Auckland to Northport and the construction of a four-lane highway, saying money should instead be directed towards uplifting the living condition of Northlanders.

"I think it's ridiculous, we should work with what we've got, improve things. How much money is going into four-lane highway when there's people that need help? We don't need this.

Advertisement

"I think people need to be encouraged to get back into their outdoors, to use pushbikes, to go walking, to not hop in the car and go on a four-lane highway.

"We need to move into more localised business, not so much export/import, not so much action on oceans, transporting oil, whatever else we do. I think we need to cut back on them."

She doesn't support the amalgamation of Northland councils as it increases detachment of ratepayers from what's going on in their areas.

Money spent on expanding Northport is better spent on improving the lives of Northlanders, says Michele Mitcalfe. Photo / John Stone

On a lack of housing, Mitcalfe said everybody should be entitled to have a place they could call home and it needn't be something grant and ostentatious.

The introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) is a "big no" from her.

The drug problem, she said, was created by people being detached from society and advocated for people to reconnect with their language, their whakapapa, the true history of New Zealand which she didn't believe was being taught in our schools.

Advertisement

Her uncle Barry Mitcalfe was a writer, an environmentalist and an activist who has had the greatest influence in her life.

"He lost his job at the teachers' college for protesting against the Vietnam War."