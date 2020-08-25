LIFE AND POLITICS

Democracy is a flawed, frustrating and messy business, but in New Zealand, I'm pleased to say, it's in fine form.

The Government's handling of coronavirus has been under intense scrutiny from the media, opposition parties, unions, academics, lobby groups, and most importantly, an engaged citizen body.

That's you. Give yourself a pat on the back for caring how we respond to Covid-19.

It's because you care, journalists are doing their job and exposing the gaps between Government intentions and reality on the ground. Better systems and policy will result.

Democracy is also working because our political parties are so poll-driven.



Both Labour and National will be regularly polling to find out what New Zealanders are thinking. That there's consensus between the two main parties, on the surface at least, to continue an elimination strategy, should reflect the majority view.

But it's a fluid situation; events and circumstances will shift opinions. Time is a factor too.

There are already growing calls for a more liberal border policy and a strategy of "living with Covid" for the sake of the economy.

I'm still very much in favour of elimination, however. Here are my seven reasons why.

Reason 1: We can hold out until a vaccine is available. Maybe a vaccine is a year away. Hope is alive when there's a realistic timeframe. An elimination strategy can last this long.

Reason 2: We don't yet know enough. Will a vaccination be needed every year, like for the flu? Do people who get Covid-19 develop lasting immunity? Within a year we'll have answers. Staying the elimination course until we know just what we're dealing with would be sensible.

Reason 3: Self-preservation. As I close in on 50, I don't really want to take my chances with the disease. I've a history of chest-heaving coughs that last for months from just a simple cold.

The black humour at our family dinner table consists of jibes pointing out I'll never make it if I catch Covid. Thanks, family.

Protecting the old people I know. More than my own chances up against Covid, I worry about my parents in their mid-70s, who are full of life and looking forward to more good years. For my mother, who has an existing health condition, catching Covid would put her at extreme risk. I'd prefer they didn't have to live in fear and isolation.

I want freedom of movement. If we have to "live with Covid" I'm not going to be out in public much. My entertainment dollar won't be spent at cafés, restaurants or sporting events.

To maintain contact with my parents, I'll have to limit contact with other people. That's why the economic effects of Covid spreading through the community are severe. Many people will choose to isolate for a longer stretch than a lockdown lasting weeks.

Reason 6: Our economy has to change. I've sympathy for people who've lost their jobs and livelihoods, but my perspective on the world tells me that Covid is just one of the "disruptors" the economy is going to face in coming years.

Climate change, an inevitable financial crisis, increasing energy costs - these things were going to challenge the status quo anyway. By continuing to pursue an elimination strategy, we have an opportunity to reshape the national economy into one that's more self-sufficient, sustainable and responsive to the needs of people.

Reason 7: Common purpose is easily lost. Fighting coronavirus at the border, with occasional temporary lockdowns, coupled with mass-testing and tracing, is easier to unite around. Suppressing Covid or preventing the health system from being overwhelmed, is a less clear-cut goal.

Evidence from overseas suggests that people start thinking more individually in those circumstances. If we give up on pursuing elimination, then I fear we'll also kiss goodbye to the "team of 5 million".

