Now that the WDC has declared a climate emergency, it may want to first start addressing the issue right at its feet, as it were.

There is an increasing amount of rubbish being tipped along the banks of the Whanganui River, along with a black bag or two seen floating down the river from the walkway. Not a good first impression to visiting tourists or locals enjoying the outdoors, but also indicative that all is not well at home.

There will always be those who tip on the fly, unfortunately, but does cleaning up rubbish still fall under WDC priorities? The exorbitant rates being charged by the local transfer station are not helping the issue either, but that is another letter ...

Does the WDC have the will to charge offenders if evidence can be found of who the dumpers are? So far my correspondence with the mayor remains unanswered.

I hope that our "clean green" protests are more than lip service, otherwise we will be facing a real emergency.

CALVYN JONKER

Whanganui



Pay increases, growth

Statistic New Zealand's latest report on the economy serves as a timely reminder of the value that this Coalition Government brings to everyday New Zealanders.

The policies of this Government have meant a new and more inclusive course with strong economic management and a strong commitment to invest in our people. It is no coincidence that average household disposable incomes rose 4.9 per cent in 2019, the highest rise in four years. We have a record 4 per cent unemployment, continued wage increases and steady economic growth — all during the tenure of the New Zealand First-Labour Coalition.

It is important the public are told of these important achievements rather than muckraking and innuendo we see from some.

The Provincial Growth Fund, for example, which is the brainchild of New Zealand First, is nearly at the conclusion of having committed $3 billion worth of desperately-needed investment to spur economic growth in our regions.

Only by having New Zealand First in government has the scale of these combined investments been possible, because we understand provincial New Zealand, we understand the need for development, we understand the need for productive growth and we understand the need for sustainability.

Simon Bridges' newly-released, unoriginal economic plan is error-ridden and a weak attempt at suggesting they have a plan. Clearly they do not.

New Zealand First will continue to work hard on this Government's plan to grow our country's prosperity.

FLETCHER TABUTEAU, MP

NZ First deputy leader & spokesman for finance



Hypocrisy again

Paula Bennett has attacked Jacinda Ardern for not "roping" in Winston Peters for alleged involvement in controversial photos of reporters being supplied to the Whale Oil blog.

Bennett conveniently forgets that, leading up to the 2014 elections, hacked emails revealed National had worked with the Whale Oil blog to write attack pieces against the opposition (as explained in a NZ Herald article on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui



Antisemitism

It is reported — and it may be true — that our public service, and the nation, oppose Israel.

We are alone among 20 listed "most powerful nations in the world".

One wonders why. Antisemitism in the British Labour Party was a major reason for their failure in recent elections and is a big issue in the floundering US Democratic Party.

Recent reminders of Auschwitz have shocked us all. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern nations tear one another apart and are determined to destroy Israel. Yet Israel defends all within her borders, including a host of Palestinians, and leads the world in defence technology.

We may reflect on our common heritage: that Jesus himself is a Jew, and it is for us to share our Christian faith with Israel.

JOHN TRIPE

Matarawa, Whanganui

