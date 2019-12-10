In response to David Bennett's comment in the letters to the editor regarding Horizons buses, I would like to correct the cost to ratepayers he quoted of $4 million. It is actually $345,000 per year with a NZTA subsidy and ticket revenue contributions in addition.

Unfortunately, Bennett's suggestion of using an Uber style service to replace bus routes hasn't proven to be successful as yet in overseas trials. They apparently require more subsidy per passenger to operate than a typical bus route, even one with lower usage.

It is correct that our buses have lower passenger numbers during off-peak times, but they are often full at peak times, and patronage doubled during the recent one-week trial of free transport.

I hope the imminent Bee card launch will make transport a little easier with its simple tag on, tag off system, plus will inform future changes based on tracking usage too.

Finally, I agree it would be great to see diesel buses scrapped. But only if they're replaced with electric versions, as buses are essential for many of our citizens. Our neighbours in Palmerston North have an electric bus coming — the low-carbon future is on its way.

NICOLA PATRICK

Horizons Regional Councillor



We don't count

The house that God built? Some inspirational women trying to make a difference to Durie Hill with flowers and galas as developers hover. We have no church. We have no bus service. We have to pay for the lift.

Our businesses struggle through four years of pathetically slow remedial work on riverbank erosion.

"For sale" is the mantra! We don't count. Horizons and the district council want to spend our rates on more lofty projects like Majestic Square redesign.

Is this not the third time in recent years? The Government rewards land "occupiers" at our expense and not a millennial in sight. The focus is marijuana, abortion and euthanasia.

Hey, clue up! This is now, not 10 years away. Stand up! Is this a Christmas to remember or another Black Friday? Now I wonder when I will lose the right to vote? Happy New Year.

KEN CRAFAR

Durie Hill



Disappointing

In a recent article in the Chronicle by local retired GP John McMenamin there were a number of disappointments. Firstly, that the doctor thought he could speak on behalf of every doctor in New Zealand, and, secondly, he brought religion into the debate.

Most New Zealanders are intelligent enough to be able to see the the gaping holes in his argument. I will not get into a debate about euthanasia and religion. It is a personal choice.

Every doctor and nurse has given that last pain relief to a dying patient, knowing that this could be the one that ceases respiration.

It is hypocritical to argue the opposite now.

SARAH MASON

Taupo



Refugees

I write concerning "Refugee strategy sluggish" (Chronicle, December 3).

The "Compact on Migration", a United Nations directive, was pushed through Parliament a few days before the Christmas recession. There was almost no public debate, and even the Opposition were pathetically silent. No wonder the iwi and Ken Mair are upset.

Why, oh why would we want to host a group of people who may have no affinity to our culture?

The iwi signed the Treaty Of Waitangi with the British Crown, not because they had been beaten in battle, but because they liked the laws and culture (Christianity) that the British offered.

Yes, there may have been abuse of the Treaty agreements in the past; they are being dealt with. So it is, I think, the iwi who should have the say.

If they think we should be looking after our own local homeless

and hard-up citizens as a No1 priority, then I stand firmly with Ken Mair.



This Government is working for the United Nations.

It should be working for the people who elected it.

WILLIAM PARTRIDGE

Hunterville



