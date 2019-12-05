Obviously, OMV doesn't get it — it being climate change, and that all their efforts to find more fossil fuel will achieve is even more rapid climate change.

I'd like to see and hear their answers to their grandchildren when asked, "What did you do about climate change, granddad?" Perhaps the answer might be, "Well, I made a lot of money, but because of climate change it is worthless".

One spokesperson for OMV was quoted as saying what they were doing was lawful, as they have permits. He couldn't even manage to say it was necessary, which it isn't, as there is more than enough oil and gas already available to stuff up the planet quite successfully.

The only reason to keep looking for more oil and gas is immediate profit, and, as Gwynne Dyer says, the oil companies are deflecting attention away from their profit successfully, putting the responsibility on to the rest of us to cut our emissions. That is, making it all our fault and we must work harder to reduce our footprint so that, behind that smokescreen, they can carry on retrieving oil and gas.

Of course, individual action is still important, but what is really needed is system change, which must come from governments everywhere. Our current government did cancel all future oil exploration, which is a big improvement, but it should also have banned OMV from even wasting resources used in this current escapade.

OMV may have permits that make it "lawful" but now, in view of widespread acceptance of climate change, it is certainly not moral.

Give it a few more years and their rampant ignoring of the damage they are doing could well be compared to how we now view slavery.

JOHN MILNES

Aramoho

Cafe missed

I truly hope we get another Orange-style cafe on Ridgway corner.

What a fab spot it was for us as well as tourists to sit and soak up the beauty of our gorgeous town.

How I've missed seeing that over the last year or so.

Please, someone bring back Orange II.

LAURINE CURRIN

Whanganui

Actions speak louder

Dear Nicola Patrick (Chronicle, Saturday Nov. 30), we get the fact that we are a bit wasteful, that we need to recycle, plant our own veges, use less cement for buildings and fly less etc. Things we can do, and many are doing.

But actions speak louder than words. There is a big difference between lecturing us about global warming (to which our country actually contributes less than 0.17 per cent) and the performances of your regional council.

I have written before about these ridiculous, annoyingly noisy diesel buses that your council pays to run empty around Whanganui streets. Hopeless timetables and poor service, so few people use them.

Why aren't you doing something about scrapping them and giving those who need public transport some vouchers to use for taxis? It could even help start an Uber service in the city?

Things for you to do, Nicola. I reckon the savings for Whanganui ratepayers could be around $4m in reduced rates as well. Worth about $200 per household p.a.

DAVID BENNETT

Whanganui



