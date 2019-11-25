Donna Mummery writes a scary letter, but a little fact checking would not go amiss.

No, the death rate in the US did not rise by 5 per cent immediately after satellite launch in 1998. The death rate in the US was 8.47 per 1000 in 1998, 8.57 in 1999, 8.54 in 2000. In fact, remarkably constant from 1990 to 2017 (Statista.com). And satellites are global. If effects such as you quote were to occur they would not be confined to the US.

Permission for the Starlink satellite launch is given to SpaceX by the FCC. The first 60 were placed in orbit by one Proton rocket from Cape Canaveral in May. Of these 60, 45 are in their final positions in a 342-mile orbit, three have failed, and the remainder are in a testing process before moving to their final orbit.

The low Earth orbit was chosen in consultation with astronomers to minimise any interference with observations. As a consequence the satellite lifespan is reduced because of drag from the ionosphere.

These satellites are obviously not geosynchronous and are equipped with ion thrusters, which are used to move them up or down to orbit, and to adjust the spacing between satellites. They also have avoidance radar so they can move to avoid collision with space junk.

The solar power provided is primarily for computational purposes, some for laser power and data transmission. The data transmission is low-power, tightly focused, and beamed directly to the ground reception antennae. Leakage is small. Satellites have the ability to aim the laser and data beams.

Satellites that fail or reach the end of their life can be selectively moved down to an orbit that ensures destruction by the atmosphere.

If you seek more information, it is on the web in abundance, completely transparent, videos, specifications, FCC applications and all. Just Google Starlink or SpaceX or email Elon Musk.

MIKE PHILO

Okoia



Moratorium call

Associate Finance Minister David Parker has decided to amend the Official Investment Act — at last! What has suddenly prompted him?

More than likely it is the Social Credit initiative to file papers in Wellington's High Court seeking a judicial review of the Official Information Office's approval of the complete sale of Westland Milk Products to Mongolian Yili and the Chinese Government. Embarrassing. The only MP to suggest rescuing the Westland Milk company (using the Provincial Growth Fund) was Shane Jones. But, mysteriously, that offer was withdrawn.

David Parker now wants to subject prospective purchasers of New Zealand assets and companies to a "national interest test". Not just yet, though. He plans to introduce a bill into Parliament in early 2020.

If this is disguised as a finance bill, it will not go before a select committee. Even so, there is bound to be a report required, allowing for more OIO approvals. Another case of the political DTs — delay tactics.

Mr Parker has the power to call a moratorium on further approvals. He must do this now. Or is his latest manoeuvre just meant to be a curtain-raiser for election year?

HEATHER MARION SMITH

Gonville

Associate Finance Minister David Parker announces the Government is to apply a new national interest test to overseas investment rules. Parliament, Wellington, November, 2019. Photo / NZ Herald

Speed restriction

Hi, I got mail about the lowering of the speed limit on SH3. Doing so is a good idea. But I am sure that it doesn't change the behaviour of the drivers who are incompetent, irresponsible, ignorant (rules), impatient and selfish.

Right, nobody is perfect. Not even me, but at least we all can try. For the time being I will still need my third eye.

ARLO MOOIJ

Whanganui

