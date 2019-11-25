Donna Mummery writes a scary letter, but a little fact checking would not go amiss.

No, the death rate in the US did not rise by 5 per cent immediately after satellite launch in 1998. The death rate in the US was 8.47 per 1000 in 1998, 8.57 in 1999, 8.54 in 2000. In fact, remarkably constant from 1990 to 2017 (Statista.com). And satellites are global. If effects such as you quote were to occur they would not be confined to the US.

Permission for the Starlink satellite launch is given to SpaceX by the FCC. The first 60 were

