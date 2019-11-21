"Our previous generations went to war to protect democratic processes," says Mike Cranstone of Federated Farmers. He seems to believe these war sacrifices were to protect farmers and other industrial groups from responsibility for leaching toxic chemicals into our waterways.

It is reasonable to expect New Zealanders fought to provide a good life for future generations, not to have rivers reclassified for "waders or boat only" activity.

It is ironic that while the Conservation Comment (Whanganui Chronicle, November 18) article was being published, the world-renowned Te Waikoropupu Springs, one of the clearest bodies of water in the world (or it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.