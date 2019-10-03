The difference between and STV and FFP:

Single Transferable means only one vote, and that is all everyone gets with STV: only one vote. If your first preference candidate polls poorly and is excluded, your vote may be transferred to another candidate.

As a voter, the following is the best you can do in an STV election. Annette Main was the highest polling candidate in the 2016 Whanganui DHB election, with the greatest number of surplus votes to transfer. Her "Keep Value" was .381436861, meaning the 4235 voters who had her as their first preference had .6185632 of a vote

