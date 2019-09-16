''Our city is dying.''

That was just one comment raised at a meeting this evening where tourism businesses pleaded for Rotorua Lakes Council contenders to take urgent action to reduce crime and homelessness in the central city.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa asked mayoral and wider council candidates to give their views on Airbnbs, inner-city crime, homelessness, targeted rates and freedom camping, before taking questions from the floor.

Hennessy's Irish Bar owner Reg Hennessy told candidates a facilitated response to homelessness and crime was needed or "nobody will be coming into our city at all".

"Our city is dying ... because of

