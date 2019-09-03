Dannevirke Community Board held its final meeting on Monday when members were thanked for the service they had given the town over the past three years.

Chairman Ross MacDonald thanked fellow board members for their dedication and the work they had done during their term in office.

He asked them to attend as many Spring Festival activities as they could over the next three months.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis also thanked board members for their contribution to the community.

"You have all given 100 per cent to work to improve and connect with the community.

"It takes a lot to put your name forward for election."

She said last week's Wackrow Youth Award event, which the board organises, was a highlight for her.

MacDonald, with members Kim Spooner, Terry Hynes and Pat Walshe, are all seeking re-election while newcomer Malia Hema also seeks a seat on the board.

Voting papers will be delivered between September 20 and 25 and voting will close at noon on Saturday October 12.

The new board will meet for the first time be early in November.