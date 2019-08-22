The system is broke, and allowing prisoners to vote won't fix it. But it will be an ever-so-slightly better system.

The decision of the Waitangi Tribunal last week to find that the Electoral Act amendments made in 2010 denying sentenced prisoners the right to vote, breached the Treaty of Waitangi was significant because all of a sudden it drew a line between what is evidence and what is rhetoric. Interesting that the Crown having to argue in favour of the legislation could offer no evidence in favour of removing the vote and struggled to justify the 2010 change at all.

