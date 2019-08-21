A recent analysis of councillors elected to New Zealand's 77 local authorities concluded it was almost certain most were male, most were white and most were aged 50 to 70 (and many would have been a combination of the three).

For the past three years our lot have pretty much met the white, male, middle-aged criteria, though we have had first-termer Josh Chandulal-Mackay, by far the baby of the bunch but with more commitment, hard work and commonsense than many more than twice his age.

Four "middle-aged" women out of 13 (including mayor McDouall, who sleep-walked back for a further three years) isn't enough, and those female sitting councillors all seek re-election.

Worryingly, there are only three additional women out of 29 candidates for our pending election and only a few young wannabes.

Advertisement

David Bennett, the oldest dinosaur, is bowing out, along with Murray Cleveland, one of his "four horsemen of the sewage apocalypse" from the 2016 election, so we'll be spared their election hoardings this time around.

As for racial diversity, again only three candidates are trying to break the pale male stranglehold on our council that's been in place since the start of local government here in 1862.

And when our mayor and councillors boast of their unity and group-think on issues, that's because they're mostly sheep afraid to stray from their flock. One notable, long-serving exception is "father of the council" Rob Vinsen, who's always been his own man and prepared to stand up for ratepayers' interests. It's good to see he's up for re-election.

We must thank Chandulal-Mackay and Alan Taylor, also worthy independent thinkers, for the recent breakthrough that scrapped alphabetical order for truly random order of candidates' names on postal ballot papers this year.

It could well be a game-changer, because almost half of current councillors will lose the alphabetical advantage that has helped them win and retain their seats and $33,531-$43,492 annual salaries with generous yearly pay rises.

That advantage has been thanks to the "donkey" voters who've always just started from names starting with "A" and worked down till they've ticked their quota. The council has been stacked accordingly, and it wasn't surprising to see some alphabetically advantaged councillors vote against random lists.

So do your homework, folks, and especially talk to and challenge any candidates you come across. And do your best for our district come close of voting on October 12.

(Abridged)

CAROL WEBB

Whanganui

Advertisement



New low

Jay Kuten has reached new lows of suggestive allegation by targeting individuals in his article "Hate speech fans violence" (Chronicle, August 7).

Mr Kuten is an educated man. As a forensic psychiatrist, his training would enable him to discern evidence from assumption; rational thinking from populist rant. Sadly, his column resembles the latter.

Kuten asserts that words are dangerous, then launches into an attack on Chester Borrows for "appearing to excuse Israel Folau's 'hate speech'".

Really? I thought Folau was quoting from the Bible. Maybe God got it wrong. Mr Kuten, you may not forgive God, but maybe you can show Borrows a little more latitude.

Perhaps Borrows was remembering the praise the gay community heaped on Folau for his work to end homophobic discrimination in sport in 2014.

As for repeating the myth that Folau's Bible quotation might be to blame for potential suicides in the LGB community, Sir, you have conveniently forgotten the evidence presented in your academic journals. It is known as the Dutch paradox.

But such sad evidence is much less inflammatory than demonising innuendo, isn't it?

Then Kuten turns his judgmental eye to Rev Kev's "Thought for today" Here we see him inventing meaning in Rev Kev's words by raising rhetorical questions. Kuten concludes that his answers to his rhetorical questions are that Rev Kev is spreading "divisiveness and hatred-inciting speech". What nonsense.

Mr Kuten, I get it that Christians are anathema to you. That's okay. No harm done. Your vindictiveness is only words, and words don't kill. People do. But beware of the hate speech mantra. As a self-appointed crusader "to call out especially those leaders who would divide us", you are being hoist with your own petard.

JOHN MALCOLM

St John's Hill



•Send your letters to: Letters, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500 or email letters@wanganuichronicle.co.nz

