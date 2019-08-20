As a marketing soundbite, it is ingenious. Make America great again. But what happens when one nation decides it is the nation that is to be great and to hell with any knock-on effects?

Around the time of his election, Trump said trade wars were easy to win. However, last week he proclaimed he had never said trade war with China would be easy. Now there is discussion being had in regard to expanding the tariff war with its northern neighbour.
Canada had acted in the past to reduce the number of dairy farms due to an oversupply of milk

