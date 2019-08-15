On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Pacific Islands nations have failed to garner unanimous support to phase out the use of coal, with Australia appearing to be the hold out.
The final declaration from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), held in Tuvalu this week, included a reference to a climate "crisis" for the first time, and a consensus that urgent action was needed around climate change.
The leaders of smaller Pacific nations were also hoping for support from New Zealand and Australia for a ban on coal, but a qualifier in the final agreement allowed forum members to disagree with some aspects of the final agreement.
It remains unclear which nations had issues with which aspects of the declaration but, following the final meeting, PIF chairman and Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga had a blunt message for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.