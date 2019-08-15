Pacific Islands nations have failed to garner unanimous support to phase out the use of coal, with Australia appearing to be the hold out.

The final declaration from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), held in Tuvalu this week, included a reference to a climate "crisis" for the first time, and a consensus that urgent action was needed around climate change.

The leaders of smaller Pacific nations were also hoping for support from New Zealand and Australia for a ban on coal, but a qualifier in the final agreement allowed forum members to disagree with some aspects of the final agreement.

