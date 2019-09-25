Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

On this week's show Zaryd Wilson and Simon Waters discuss exciting plans for new accomodation in Castlecliff in the form of a converted Air Chathams airliner.

They also take a look at Whanganui's population boom and what that might mean for city infrastruture.

Zaryd has also written an editorial canvassing similar issues.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson host this week's podcast.



STORIES WE DISCUSS

•Is it a bird or a plane? No, it's our latest cool place to stay

•Census 2018: How much Whanganui's population has soared

•St Anne's school getting behind the All Blacks with a black out day

•Ed Boyd has left many gifts and a lasting legacy in Whanganui

•Voting open in local body elections: What you need to know

•NZ Post to close Victoria Ave store in Whanganui

• Banner and placards for all at Whanganui's Strike 4 Climate rally

• Whanganui's Lights on Bikes promises to be bigger and brighter than ever





