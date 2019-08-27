Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

On this week's show Zaryd Wilson and Lucy Drake discuss plans for the North Mole upgrade, Whanganui law firm Treadwell Gordon notching up an incredible 150 years in business, Brass Whanganui's final fundraising effort as they prepare to head to China, the Daffodil Day rally, the Koha Shed's food drive and the Whanganui man off to help Nasa discover planets.

Also on this episode, find out a little but about what Lucy got up to on Friday night and when you can read about it.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Your hosts: Lucy Drake and Zaryd Wilson

