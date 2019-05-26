Pink hot chocolate, pink wine, pink cupcakes, pink decorations and pink outfits were the order of the day at Whanganui's Club Metro on Sunday.

About 45 people attended the club's Pink Ribbon Breakfast to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

"All the money from the tickets and anything extra donated will be going to the Breast Cancer Foundation," restaurant administrator Stacey Cromarty said.

"All the staff donated their time, our suppliers donated the food, our board and committee members donated their time for serving and doing the dishes. One of our members made fudge for us to sell.

Advertisement

"It's been a really good day and it's good to be working for charity."

Head chef Darlene Hall and her team put on a buffet breakfast, with bacon, eggs, sausages, hash browns and all the trimmings.

"Darlene is the mastermind," Cromarty said.

"She does all the decorating and cooking."

Hall said it appeared the Pink Ribbon Breakfast campaign was well-supported in Whanganui as she had scored the last of the pink decorations available at a local store.

"I think there must have been quite a few Pink Ribbon Breakfasts on, which is really good," Hall said.

The total amount raised by Club Metro for the Breast Cancer Foundation is not yet known, with raffle tickets continuing to be sold throughout the coming week.

The Violet Crumbles Red Hatters brought additional colour to the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.