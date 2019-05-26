Potential candidates for this year's local elections in Whanganui are invited to an information evening this Wednesday.

The information session for people considering standing for the Whanganui District Council or Whanganui Rural Community Board is from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday, May 29, at the Pioneer Room, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Council staff will give brief presentations and electoral officer Noeline Moosman will be available to answer questions.

"It's a great opportunity to find out more about the process of standing and to answer any questions potential candidates may have," Moosman said.

"We will also have information about the council's policy regarding election signs."

Another candidate session will be held in July.

Anyone interested in attending the information evening should email governance@whanganui.govt.nz or call (06) 349 0001 extn 3003.

This year's local elections will be held on Saturday, October 12. Candidate nominations open on Friday, July 19, and close on Friday, August 16.