Northland photographers have had major success at the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography national competition, netting a swag of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Kerikeri photographer Rachel Jordan was also named Northland/Auckland regional photographer of the year.

NZIPP received thousands of entries for its Iris Awards which cover 14 categories, including Books, Commercial, Creative, Documentary, Family, Illustrative, Landscape, Nature, Portrait In Camera Artistry, Portrait Open, Student, Travel, Wedding In Camera Artistry and Wedding Open.

And when the winners were announced, Northland photographers were to the fore.

Advertisement

Jordan, from Two Little Starfish, also won a gold and two silvers in the Wedding In-Camera Artistry section.

Jess Burges, from Kerikeri, won gold and silver with distinction in the Landscape category.

Renee Zotov, from Whangaroa, won silver and two bronzes in the family section.

Bay of Islands photographer Chris Pegman won silver with distinction in the Landscape category.

Jordan said it was amazing to have such success from the Northland contingent at the awards.

''We've got some brilliant photographers up here and this is just reward for them,'' she said.

''I'm very pleased with all the results and it's pretty incredible to think about it.''

She entered this year almost at the last minute and her winning photos were "just part of my client work'' and had not been set up or altered in any way.

''For me personally, my awards mainly was for NZIPP classic wedding in camera category. They were all captured in Northland and images that I normally do for my clients. It was a surprise and honour that I made it to finalist for the category, along with being awarded a gold. Only one other person received that for the category,'' she said.

Her images were taken at Rainbow Falls, The Duke in Russell and Susi Liddington's in Waipapa.

The Iris Professional Photography Awards are organised by NZIPP and supported by Nikon. The annual awards, open to all NZ and international professional photographers, have been running for 35 years.

The awards celebrate the innovation and excellence of professional photography today, providing a platform for recognition within the wider photographic community and with the general public.

Renee Zotov's bronze winning photograph in the Family category.

Rachel Jordan won silver in the Wedding In-Camera Artistry section at the (NZIPP) Iris Awards for this shot.

Jess Burges, from Kerikeri, won gold in the Landscape section for this image.

Jess Burges' image that earned silver with distinction in the Documentary category.