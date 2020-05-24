Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's the new priorities from customers after the changes of Covid-19.

Many of us have had more time to think during lockdown, sparking some realisations.

You don't have to look far to see people re-evaluating their priorities, talking about a new focus on what's truly important to them, and ditching anything that doesn't serve these new priorities.

Listen to the podcast episode here



What this means is a new landscape for business in what customers want from them, both in the products they sell, and the way they work.

Dentsu has produced some interesting research on exactly this, so Rachel Anderson-Cormack joined me on The Pivot Pod to talk about it.

We discussed the changes in what people want to buy, the values they now want to see from businesses, and why small business is particularly well-placed to take advantage of these changes.

For the full interview, listen to the podcast on the player above.

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .

Advertisement

You can find new episodes on Herald Premium, or subscribe on iHeartRadio , the Apple podcasts app, Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.