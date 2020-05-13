Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to master secondhand shopping and live well for less, as part of #CookingTheLooks2020. Hosted by Frances Cook.

What is the point of a podcast, if not abusing it so that I can find out things that I simply want to know.

So today I'm doing exactly that.

Many of you will already know I've set myself a challenge for all of 2020, to only buy clothes secondhand, nothing new.

It was only supposed to be a bit of fun, but soon people were sending me questions and wanting to know more about whether I was managing to make it work.

I admit, I've been partial to a bit of op shopping before, but it's a whole new level when you commit to only doing that.

You soon find out fun tricks, like what types of repairs you're actually capable of, how to snag a bargain at designer recycle stores, and that where your secondhand shop is located is one of the most important factors.

I talked to Trudi Bennett from Wardrobe Flair to give us the inside word for those of us attempting #CookingTheLooks2020.

We discussed how to find the quality in the racks, how to tackle the secondhand overwhelm, and whether you should dabble in designer recycle.

For the interview, watch the video podcast above, or play the audio here.

