Westpac New Zealand's cash profit rose 3 per cent to $1.042 billion boosted by its one-off gain from the sale of its share in Paymark and a $10 million impairment benefit.

Excluding its one-off benefits Westpac New Zealand's core earning for the year to September were down 1 per cent on the prior year to $1.422b.

Chief executive David McLean said the drop in core earnings was a result of strong competition and increased investment in technology, risk and compliance systems.

McLean said low interest rates were providing opportunities for first home buyers and others looking to make a move in the property market.

"We've never seen interest rates this low in New Zealand. It helps with housing affordability and business investment, and presents a great opportunity for existing borrowers to pay down debt."

Two-thirds of Westpac NZ customers were ahead in their mortgage repayments by a median average of eight months, or an average of $8,652, at 30 September 2019, he said.

However, low rates had also meant savers, many of whom rely on deposit interest to supplement their retirement income, saw their returns reduced.

McLean said business conditions had deteriorated in the second half of the reporting period based largely on uncertainty about the outlook into next year.

"Although significant risks exist globally, the local economy remains in reasonable health, our business is fundamentally sound and our balance sheet continues to be well managed."

The bank's net operating income rose 2 per cent to $2.415b but its operating expenses were also up rising 7 per cent to $993m.

Its net interest margin was squeezed down 8 basis points to 2.16 per cent.

McLean said the bank had also received notification from the Reserve Bank in late October that Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) had satisfied Section 95 requirements relating to internal credit model methodologies.

As a result, WNZL would retain its accreditation to use the relevant internal capital models, and would no longer be subject to a two percentage point capital regulatory overlay.

"We have worked constructively with the Reserve Bank on this issue in some detail and are pleased with the outcome."

Westpac New Zealand saw a 5 per cent boost to its loan book with growth spread across its mortgage and business lending while deposits rose 4 per cent.

McLean said its commercial, corporate and institutional banking team had continued to build upon the good relationships they have in industry, to the benefit of its customers and its business.

"Our Agri book is also in solid shape. Continued favourable conditions on farms have seen Agri lending increase by 4 per cent and deposits by 3 per cent year-on-year."

Westpac's KiwiSaver scheme also increased its funds under management by 15 per cent year-on-year, from $6.1 billion to $7.0 billion with the average balance up 16 per cent to $17,806.

Parent company Westpac Banking Corporation made a net profit down 16 per cent to $A6.784 billion while its cash earnings were down 15 per cent to A$6.849b.

All the banks are facing pressure over proposals by the Reserve Bank to increase the amount of capital they hold.

In its submission Westpac warned the proposals could add $6000 a year to the cost of an Auckland mortgage and have a "significant negative impact" on the economy.

The RBNZ's proposals include a near doubling of the minimum common equity banks should hold from 8.5 per cent currently to 16 per cent for the big Australian-owned banks.

The proposed increase is designed to make banks safer and better designed to handle periods of financial stress by holding enough capital to reduce the probability of a financial crisis in New Zealand to a one in 200-year event.

Westpac said it estimated the increase in capital could up the cost to borrowers by adding more than 100 basis points to the interest rate on a home loan - an increase of around $6k to an average home loan in Auckland.

Westpac New Zealand chief executive David McLean. Photo/Brett Phibbs.

The calculation assumes a 20 per cent deposit on an average Auckland house costing $1,039,917 with the interest rate on a 30-year mortgage rising from 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

That is in contrast to the central bank's forecasts that its proposals would have a minimal impact on borrowers adding somewhere between 20 and 40 basis points to home loan rates.

Westpac said the proposal to require banks to hold 16 per cent in tier one capital was significantly higher than overseas jurisdictions and given banks hold a buffer the practical effect would be an increase to 18 per cent of risk-weighted assets.

That would see Westpac's capital increase by around $4.5 billion and more than $25 billion across the sector, it said. In order to fund growth of 3 per cent over the proposed five year transition period Westpac would need to raise $6.5 billion.

Last week ANZ New Zealand - New Zealand's largest bank - reported a net profit after tax of $1.825 billion down 8 per cent on its record 2018 profit of nearly $2 billion.

It's cash net profit was up 2 per cent to $1.933 billion for the year to September 30 on the back of the sale of its One Path Life insurance business to Cigna and the sale of its 25 per cent stake in Paymark. But excluding those one off sales it was down 4 per cent to $1.5b.

Bank of New Zealand is due to report its result on Thursday.