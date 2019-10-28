Boosting the Government's annual contribution to KiwiSaver from up to $521 a year to up to $2000 could encourage more self-employed people to save, says a personal finance expert.

At the moment KiwiSaver members get 50c for every dollar they put in up to a maximum of $521 from the Government for every year they are a member of KiwiSaver.

READ MORE:
Is your KiwiSaver fund fueling climate change?
KiwiSaver - NZ's growing pool of wealth
Should you be allowed to buy an investment property with KiwiSaver?
Why saving the minimum in KiwiSaver is a bad idea

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.