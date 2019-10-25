New Zealand women will earn and save less than men in their lifetimes, they'll feel less confidence about money and investments, but will need more money for retirement because they'll live longer.

That financial gender inequity is among the issues the Herald is exploring in its four-part Women and Money series, which starts today.

We look at why women are still woefully absent from the Rich List, why they struggle to attract funding for business start-ups, why many lack knowledge in money matters and defer to someone else for financial decisions.

