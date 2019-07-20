Fund supermarkets are making investing easier for a growing band of Kiwis.

Sharesies, InvestNow and Hatch are three of the biggest platforms. Between them, they offer a mixture of New Zealand and international shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and managed funds from as little as $5.

Each has a tribal following, convinced that their own platform choice is better than the others.

• Sharesies enables ordinary Kiwis to invest from $5 in any of 18 different funds. The funds are from well-known managers such as AMP Capital, Pathfinder, and SmartShares. Sharesies has done an amazing job at demystifying this type of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: