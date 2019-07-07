New Zealand's major banks say they are looking at measures to restrict the use of credit cards to pay for gambling.

But budgeting advocates say the banks are behind the eight ball compared to Australia and more needs to done to address the hidden issue which can land people in financial strife.

ANZ Group introduced a cap on how much credit can be drawn down on online gaming platforms in December last year and its New Zealand subsidiary says it has begun talks with the gambling industry here with a view to "eventually" introducing similar measures.

In a report released

