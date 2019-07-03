Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the changes underway to help our kids learn crucial money lessons. Hosted by Frances Cook.

I always invite you guys to send me your questions about money, and a really common one that I get is also a lovely selfless one.

People want to know - how do I talk to my kids about money to set them up for a good life?

There's a lot of pressure on parents in this area, because schools don't teach us about personal finance.

Budgeting, goal setting, KiwiSaver, investing; it's all on you to figure out this important stuff by yourself.

Except it's really important stuff, arguably more important than figuring out the angle of one corner of a triangle.

Research from the Commission for Financial Capability also shows it's affecting schools kids; 73 per cent of high school graduates say they've learned little or nothing about money.

Even worse, 82 per cent of school leavers say they wish they'd learned more, and feel out of their depth.

Well, schools might be about to take on this tricky topic, as the clever folks at Sorted reckon they've got a solution for us.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Nick Thomson, from Sorted in Schools.

We discussed what changes are happening to bring money into classrooms, what it will cover, and how you can ask for your kid to be taught about it.

For the interview, watch the video.

