Q: We are a couple in our late 50s, living in our caravan and working around the country.
We sold our home, and with the cash from that and an investment due to mature we will have around $900,000. Together we have $184,000 in KiwiSaver. Mine is in a growth fund but my husband has just changed to medium-risk.

We have no debt. We are quite happy living in our caravan, and not sure where we will live when we do retire.

Should we invest everything in shares and leave it to mature over the next few years (perhaps in a growth fund)? Or should we buy an investment property to stay in the market and invest the remainder?

The global financial crisis made us nervous about investing in shares. However, the results in KiwiSaver and learning from you has us both much more confident. But with such a large sum, now we are really unsure.

A: I love your adventurous spirit. But are you as brave with your money as you are with your lifestyle?

Let's assume you'll want to retire in five to 10 years, and that you will then spend about $600,000 on buying a home — about the New Zealand average. That means you would use the other $500,000-odd for spending in retirement.

In light of that, both your investment suggestions are pretty risky. I usually recommend shares for money you are tying up for more than 10 years. Over a shorter period, there's a fair chance your balance could fall.

