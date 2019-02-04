Three businessmen accused of multi-million-dollar crimes committed during the global financial crisis have been found guilty of many of the more than dozen charges they faced.

The long-running saga involving Paul Bublitz, Bruce McKay and Richard Blackwood finally reached a head today with Justice Kit Toogood delivering his verdicts after a lengthy judge-alone trial last year.

The trio were accused of deliberately misleading investors and potential investors in an attempt to rescue failing investments during the financial collapse of 2007–2008.

McKay and Blackwood were serving as directors of Viaduct Capital, while Bublitz was a board member for Mutual Finance, when the two firms went into receivership in 2010 - owing investors $17 million.

Advertisement

Paul Bublitz was found guilty of six total charges. Photo / Greg Bowker

Bublitz was found guilty on four of 10 charges of theft by a person in a special relationship and also guilty of two charges of making a false statement by a promoter.

McKay was guilty of all three charges of theft by a person in a special relationship he faced, but not guilty on two counts of making a false statement by a promoter and one charge of making a false statement to a trustee.

Blackwood was found guilty on all four charges of theft by a person in a special relationship and not guilty of one charge of making a false statement by a promoter.

Richard Blackwood was found guilty of four of the five charges he faced. Photo / Greg Bowker

All three men sat in the dock showing little emotion as the judge read his verdicts and will now be sentenced in March on the crimes they were found guilty of.

Justice Toogood said he will release his reasons and findings for his verdicts in the next couple of weeks.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) began its investigation of the group in mid-2011.

It accused Bublitz of allegedly using Mutual Finance and Viaduct Capital to support his property investments, while McKay and Blackwood were charged with helping him.

The trio's first trial, which lasted nine months, was aborted in May 2017 after thousands of documents weren't disclosed to the men's legal teams.

The retrial began in August last year in the High Court at Auckland.

Bruce McKay, pictured during the first trial. Photo / Greg Bowker

During his opening address at the retrial, FMA prosecutor David Johnstone said Bublitz used the two finance companies not in a bid to advance its own business affairs, but instead "in the purpose of attempting to rescue his failing investment".

Johnstone told the court the trio were deliberately misleading investors and potential investors in both companies during the GFC.

The group, he continued, "stole or enabled the theft of a substantial part of the finance companies capital" which the Government had contributed to.

After the first trial was aborted, FMA prosecutors continued to pursue its prosecutions against Bublitz, McKay and Blackwood but dropped its case against a fourth director, Lance Morrison.

He was also on Mutual Finance's board.

When the first trial was halted, New Zealand's financial markets watchdog had already spent more than $1.65m on external lawyers, investigators and other services in the case.